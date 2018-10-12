Delhi Confidential: In A Spot

MJ Akbar MJ Akbar

The questions about Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar, who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment at workplace, have left the BJP in a spot. While party spokespersons have been repeatedly saying, “I would speak only on the chosen topic today” and “I will stick to the brief I have been given”, there is no dearth of memes and jokes in the corridors of the party office. According to some leaders, the minister’s initials M J now stand for “Mein Jaoon”.

Aspirants Abound

Padma Awards are in demand as over 49,900 nominations for the civilian honour have been received this year. The awards are given out to eminent personalities by the President on Republic Day every year. Last year, only 35,000 nominations were received, out of which 85 made it to the awards. The number of nominations received this year is 32 times more than what was received in 2010.

Gaining Momentum

A newly-launched web portal by the Union Home Ministry for reporting cyber crime has become more active with the government proactively using the Twitter account namely @cyberdost. The Twitter account, set up a few months back, has over 3,500 followers, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The short advisory issued by the Twitter handle cautions followers on use of internet for digital transactions and social media profiles.

