Delhi Confidential: Image Change

Almost a year into office, President Ram Nath Kovind is going for an ‘image makeover’ of sorts. Almost a year into office, President Ram Nath Kovind is going for an ‘image makeover’ of sorts.

Image Change

ALMOST A year into office, President Ram Nath Kovind is going for an ‘image makeover’ of sorts. The President’s secretariat recently got in touch with most government offices, asking them to replace Kovind’s earlier photograph in their respective offices with a new one. Some of the central government offices, however, had already changed the photograph they had.

Show of Strength

THE CAUVERY water dispute is known to get passions overflowing in Tamil Nadu. So it was not surprising when a minister from the state arrived at the Supreme Court with 17 MLAs to attend the hearing in the inter-state river dispute. But given that the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India is tightly packed on days when the Cauvery matter is heard, the security was in no mood to relent and issued entry pass only to the minister.

Star Power

THE SWACHH Bharat Mission on Sunday roped in actor Akshay Kumar to launch an advertisement campaign — to promote twin pit toilet technology in rural India — in Delhi. This is the latest in the actor’s collaboration with the Union government. The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation had held a screening of his movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha in Delhi at the time of its release last year. The ministry announced on Sunday that the movie producers have given all district teams of the mission right to screen the movie across villages on a non-commercial basis. Earlier this year, the Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had similarly held a special screening of Padman, another film starring the actor.

Visiting China

REGIONAL COOPERATION under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has led to two high-level delegation visits to China this week. A Supreme Court delegation led by Justices A K Sikri, A K Goel and U U Lalit attended the 13th Conference of Presidents of Supreme Courts of SCO countries. They met Chief Justice and President of People’s Court of China Zhou Qiang. Apart from the judges, a delegation of top Congress leaders on Friday left for China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Political Parties Forum in Shenzhen. Led by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, the delegation comprises AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, party’s chief whip and Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita, former Union minister M M Pallam Raju, former MP Rajni Patil and former MP K Muraleedharan.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App