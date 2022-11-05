Delhi Confidential: Igas Celebrations

Diwali celebrations may be over, but BJP national media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni celebrated Igas — as the festival of lights is called in Uttarakhand — at his official residence in New Delhi on Friday. Igas is celebrated 11 days after Diwali because, as per the legend, people in the hills got the news about Lord Ram’s return from Lanka late by these many days. Prominent among those who attended the event were Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. On special request from Baluni, his party colleague Manoj Tiwari sang some Pahari songs giving the event a real Uttarakhandi touch.

Ramp Hitch

The Election Commission on Friday organised a conference for persons with disabilities to discuss ways to make the poll process more accessible. Even as many encouraging words were spoken by senior officials, activists took note of the absence of a ramp to reach the stage from the front. There was a ramp backstage that was used by the artistes and other dignitaries. One of the speakers used the ramp initially, but on second occasion, he was helped by others through the stairs to reach the stage. An activist remarked that inclusion would have been complete had all guests used the ramp.

Koo Debut

The Enforcement Directorate appears to be embracing ‘swadeshi’. The anti-money laundering agency on Thursday made its debut on the Koo app, the ‘desi’ version of Twitter. Its first post on Koo was about a prosecution complaint it has filed against Anil Jindal, chairman of the SRS Group, for allegedly cheating home-buyers. On Friday, it posted about attachment of properties belonging to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah. The agency also asked its followers on Twitter to follow it on Koo. Senior officials said the agency plans to make the Koo app its principal social media platform. In due course, it plan to share information on Koo before other apps being operated from foreign countries.