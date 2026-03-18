Delhi Confidential: House Warmth

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is known for his warm rapport with many fellow MPs and political leaders. On Tuesday, when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came to the Parliament building to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju happened to meet him near the entrance. Rijiju walked up to Shinde and welcomed him saying: “Swagat hai Parliament mein”. Shinde immediately called his MP son Shrikant Shinde and Rijiju smilingly said: “Yeh hamara chhota bhai hai.” A visibly pleased Shinde thanked Rijiju.

Defining Moment

‘LPG shortage’ echoed in the Supreme Court, too, on Tuesday as a nine-judge bench started examining the definition of what would constitute an “industry” as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. Justice B V Nagarathna while referring to the meaning given by the court in 1978 in the socialist phase of the economy, saying the country for several years now has been living with liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation. “I say LPG, liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation, which is so important for a woman also,” the judge said, inviting hushed smiles across the courtroom. Attorney General R Venkataramani responded with a laugh: “There is no LPG shortage today here as far as that is concerned.”