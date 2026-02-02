Delhi Confidential: House & Family

POLITICAL LINES blurred in the Lok Sabha on Sunday as members of different parties queued up to extend their condolences to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who had returned from the cremation of her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Minutes before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Budget presentation, the Opposition MPs gathered around Sule as she entered the House with her friend and DMK MP K Kanimozhi. First to walk up to the Baramati MP was Congress’s Hibi Eden, followed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tariq Anwar, RSP member N K Premachandran, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and RJD’s Misa Bharti. Many other MPs were seen conveying their condolences to the family after the House proceedings, said an MP.

Gallery View INSTEAD OF waiting for the Union Budget to be tabled in the Upper House later in the day, Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha decided to witness the Budget proceedings from the media gallery of the Lok Sabha on Sunday. The senior JD(U) leader, considered a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar, chose to sit among journalists as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’ for close to an0 hour and a half, out of “personal and academic interest”, said sources.