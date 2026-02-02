Delhi Confidential: House & Family

POLITICAL LINES blurred in the Lok Sabha on Sunday as members of different parties queued up to extend their condolences to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who had returned from the cremation of her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 05:09 AM IST
Delhi Confidential, Supriya Sule, ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Indian express news, current affairsNCP MP Supriya Sule
Make us preferred source on Google

POLITICAL LINES blurred in the Lok Sabha on Sunday as members of different parties queued up to extend their condolences to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who had returned from the cremation of her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Minutes before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Budget presentation, the Opposition MPs gathered around Sule as she entered the House with her friend and DMK MP K Kanimozhi. First to walk up to the Baramati MP was Congress’s Hibi Eden, followed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tariq Anwar, RSP member N K Premachandran, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and RJD’s Misa Bharti. Many other MPs were seen conveying their condolences to the family after the House proceedings, said an MP.

Gallery View

INSTEAD OF waiting for the Union Budget to be tabled in the Upper House later in the day, Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha decided to witness the Budget proceedings from the media gallery of the Lok Sabha on Sunday. The senior JD(U) leader, considered a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar, chose to sit among journalists as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’ for close to an0 hour and a half, out of “personal and academic interest”, said sources.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement