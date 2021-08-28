Delhi confidential: Home Outside House

Parliament session is the time when the Lok Sabha Speaker meets MPs together. But Ladakh seems to have become the new visitors’ hub for Members of Parliament soon after a bitter Monsoon Session, with nearly 200 MPs scheduled to visit the Union Territory. Speaker Om Birla met more than two dozen of them in the last two days of his visit to Leh. Birla held meetings with MPs belonging to various committees and held discussions. He is learnt to have met at least 25 MPs in Ladakh and is expected to meet more Lok Sabha members in Srinagar, where he is expected to reach early next week. Members of 13 Parliamentary committees are visiting the region in a month.

Pedaling A Message

Even as Chinese and Indian forces remain locked in a standoff at certain friction points in eastern Ladakh, the ITBP on Friday flagged off a cycle rally from the Gogra-Spring area in the region as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign. Indian and Chinese forces have failed to resolve the standoff at Patrol Point 15 in Gogra-Hotspring area and a sizeable number of troops from both sides continues to be in a face-off position for over a year now. The cycle rally covering 1,626 km will traverse through three mountain ranges and seven passes — some of them at a height of 19,000 ft — before culminating at Rajghat on October 2. Since the standoff began last year, ITBP has consistently given symbolic space to the region in many of its events. Last year, while inducing newly born pups in its dog squad, it named them Galwan, Daulat, Sasoma, Rezang, Mukhpari, Shyok — all strategic locations in eastern Ladakh.

Left Out

In the high-voltage leadership tussle between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo, state Congress president Mohan Markam is perhaps feeling left out. While Baghel was called to Delhi by the party high command and dozens of MLAs owing allegiance to him also landed in the national capital in a show of support, Singh Deo has been camping in Delhi for some days. Markam is not part of any discussions. And interacting with the media in Chhattisgarh, he made it known that he was not called to Delhi.