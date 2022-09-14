Delhi Confidential: His Hush, Their Rush

Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress’s central election authority, had been of the firm view that the list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that make up the electoral college in the election to the post of party president cannot be made public. He had turned down demands that the state-wise electoral rolls be uploaded on the Congress website. However, the Punjab unit of the Congress seems to have undone that somewhat — the state unit has made public the list of 172 PCC delegates from Punjab which was approved by the authority. The names of the delegates were posted on Punjab Congress’s Facebook page.

Meeting On Menu

The BJP may have returned to power with an impressive majority in Uttar Pradesh, but a large section of the party is of the view that there is a communication gap between the government and the society. So, there is a fresh attempt to bridge this gap and improve the Yogi Adityanath government’s image. In a programme — ‘Breakfast Meetings’ — policy leaders, officials and experts from UP government will meet eminent personalities from industry, media, culture and other sections of the society to explain the government’s initiatives and the purpose of its programmes. In the first such meeting, of what is set to be a monthly affair, UP Minister of State Asim Arun will brief a gathering in Lucknow on Thursday on “Social Justice and State”.

Dial C For Cheetah

With the imminent arrival of eight African cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park in MP on Saturday, the cheetah seems to be the flavour of the month. Not to be left behind, a former Congress Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Pali, Badri Ram Jakhar, has not only shared photographs of himself with cheetahs from a visit to a national park in Zambia, which has a healthy population of the animal, but also updated his display photograph on Facebook. It shows him on a seemingly casual stroll through the park with a cheetah on a leash. In another picture he uploaded, Jakhar appears to be hesitantly trying to pet a cheetah on its head. The pictures have gone viral on social media.