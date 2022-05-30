Delhi Confidential: Prejudice and Pride

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was in the national capital on Sunday, could not hide his discomfiture over the ongoing investigations against him by central agencies. During an interaction with a group of mediapersons, he repeatedly stressed that he is being “harassed”. Soren said he is making fewer visits to the national capital as “there are attempts to close the doors of Delhi towards me”. He was quick to add that “sher ka bachcha sher hi rahega (a lion’s cub will remain a lion)”.

Surprise Appearance The 35th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw leaders from a host of political parties sharing the dais during an event at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Behind the speech that drew the loudest cheers from the audience, comprising mostly of RLD workers from western Uttar Pradesh, was an unlikely face, Pradyot Deb Barman, the leader of Tripura’s indigenous political outfit TIPRA Motha. At the end of his speech, during which he made a call for an end to divisive politics and stressed on the need to celebrate India’s cultural diversity, the audience broke into rapturous applause, with many walking up to the stage to tie him a ‘pagdi’, which, among the jats, is a traditional way of honouring guests. He was also mobbed for selfies as he made his way out of the venue.