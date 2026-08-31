Delhi Confidential: Hemang Joshi takes charge as BJYM chief; Mohan Bhagwat talks sweets and temptation

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat found a way to bring some humour into his interactions in New York on Saturday, repeatedly turning to his own health while making a larger point about human nature. Speaking about how people sometimes succumb to temptation even when they know what is good for them, Bhagwat said he is diabetic but is still unable to resist sweets when someone offers them. Later, during his address at Madison Square Garden, Bhagwat returned to the subject while explaining how excessive indulgence can make people lose interest in what they desire. He used doughnuts as an example, wondering how many one could possibly eat before getting tired of them. He then added, with a touch of irony, that being diabetic meant he could not have even one.