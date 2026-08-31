Delhi Confidential: Hemang Joshi takes charge as BJYM chief; Mohan Bhagwat talks sweets and temptation

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From BJP MP Hemang Joshi taking charge as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at a grand ceremony at the party headquarters, to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bringing a touch of humour to his interactions in New York while speaking about temptation, sweets and his own diabetes.
The BJP is organising a grand ceremony at its headquarters in the Capital on Monday for its Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi to take charge as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The ceremony will mark the formal beginning of Joshi’s tenure at the helm of the BJP’s youth organisation. The function will be attended by both experienced and young BJP leaders from across the country. According to insiders, the event seeks to symbolise organisational continuity as well as the party’s commitment to strengthening youth participation in its declared aim of nation-building.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat found a way to bring some humour into his interactions in New York on Saturday, repeatedly turning to his own health while making a larger point about human nature. Speaking about how people sometimes succumb to temptation even when they know what is good for them, Bhagwat said he is diabetic but is still unable to resist sweets when someone offers them. Later, during his address at Madison Square Garden, Bhagwat returned to the subject while explaining how excessive indulgence can make people lose interest in what they desire. He used doughnuts as an example, wondering how many one could possibly eat before getting tired of them. He then added, with a touch of irony, that being diabetic meant he could not have even one.