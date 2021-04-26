Delhi confidential: Helping Hand

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday inaugurated a Covid care centre in Gwalior through video conference. The centre, established by the Adhivakta Sangh (Bar Council) Gwalior and Shri Dhanwantari Super Specialty Hospital, is a dedicated facility for lawyers and it will be available for them free-of-cost. It is learnt that Tomar, who is in Delhi, has been busy in arranging oxygen and additional beds in his constituency Morena and adjoining districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Fake Alert

As the pandemic rages on, fake or misleading messages about it, including on possible remedies, are also posing a big challenge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even mentioned in his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday that people should rely on authentic information from doctors. The Indian Air Force also had to issue a clarification as a fake message was being attributed to one of its officers. It said that a WhatsApp text message is in circulation allegedly written by one Air Marshal Ashutosh Sharma of Command Hospital Air Force, Bangalore, “which professes the use of steam” to counter Covid-19. The IAF said the information was incorrect. Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore is headed by Air Vice Marshal – not Air Marshal – Ashutosh Sharma and “the message in question has not been originated by him”. It said neither the IAF nor Sharma “vouch for anything that is stated in the message”. It asked people with symptoms to “seek professional medical help for treatment”.

Pleas For Help

Amongst a litany of social media messages from India’s top current and former officials asking for help to secure essential medical services, a recent one raised new alarm bells. The country’s former CEO of Ayushman Bharat and National Digital Health Mission, Indu Bhushan, tweeted on Sunday that even he could not help most of the barrage of pleas for assistance coming into his phone from friends and family to find a hospital bed. He added that everyone he knows either has a family member who has died or has contracted the virus.