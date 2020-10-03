Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous Absence

SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

While leaders of the Congress, TMC, Left, AAP and other Opposition parties have hit the streets against the Hathras incident, two major Opposition leaders of Uttar Pradesh—SP’s Akhilesh Yadav (above) and BSP’s Mayawati—are missing from the scene. Their absence from the protests has raised questions. However, both former chief ministers have been active on Twitter, on which they have attacked the Uttar Pradesh government. SP workers protested against the incident on Friday, but BSP members are yet to hit the streets.

Visit On Hold

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to postpone his Punjab visit by a day has triggered speculation that he may be planning a protest over the Hathras incident again. His tractor yatra was to begin on Saturday, but now it has been postponed to Sunday. The Punjab Congress leadership consulted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh when this was conveyed to them by Rahul’s office. The query was whether to start the yatra as scheduled so that Rahul could join later. The CM told them to wait for Rahul’s arrival.

Paying Tribute

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong, who received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s wishes on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China, paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. “Pay my respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today,” he said.

Tribal Boost

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has launched a three-year initiative between his ministry and ASSOCHAM for Tribal Entrepreneurship Development, which he said was in line with the PM’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat. The ministry has been trying to push tribal products and linkages of these products to different markets. A thousand tribals will be identified to create a “brand identity” for the scheme.

