Delhi Confidential: Haryana Heat

Infighting in the Haryana Congress is showing signs of intensifying. Days after a meeting of the Haryana Congress’ coordination committee witnessed heated exchanges between state president Ashok Tanwar and loyalists of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, there is fresh trouble. Hooda has called a meeting of his supporters — MLAs, senior and middle-level leaders and office bearers — on Sunday to discuss the next course of action.

He perhaps wants to show his strength and give a clear message to the high command. It is seen as an attempt to mount pressure on the much-weakened high command to remove Tanwar as PCC chief and hand over the baton to either him or a person of his choice ahead of the Assembly elections.