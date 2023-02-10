Delhi Confidential: Big Spread

For many in the Lutyens’ Bungalow area, the winter season is not complete without the lunches and dinners hosted by political leaders. The traditional vegetarian lunch hosted by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son Deepender Hooda is one of the major highlights. For many politicians, bureaucrats and mediapersons, the lunch is special for the attendees from across parties and the food items. On Thursday, the spread had almost every special vegetarian dish from north Indian states — from golgappa to fruit chat, and Kanji juice and parathas. The dishes that got the attention were the variety of parathas, Arbi ki jhol, amrood ki sabji, kadah katlamma (a sweet dish from Jalandhar) and Kanpur ki makhan malai.

Winter Willow

Ahead of the six-day Khelo India Winter Games, which start in Gulmarg on Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday played cricket in the middle of snowfall. On the way to Gulmarg, Thakur stopped by at Tangmarg to interact with local residents. More than 1,500 sportspersons will participate in the Winter Games.

Cow Hug Budget

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha, CPI(M) member A M Arif took a dig at the government and asked it to allocate an additional Rs 500 crore in the Budget for the Animal Husbandry Department to meet expenses of compensation and treatment for injuries caused on account of ‘Cow Hug Day’, proposed by the Animal Welfare Board. “The government has allocated over Rs 4,000 crore for the department. In view of the Animal Welfare Board’s appeal to celebrate Cow Hug Day on Valentine’s Day, I hope thousands of RSS volunteers and BJP workers will follow the diktat…. I request the minister to allocate another Rs 500 crore to the department to meet the expenses of compensation and treatment of those who get hurt by the gaumata while trying to hug her. Either allocate more funds or advise (Animal Husbandry Minister) Parshottam Rupala-ji to revoke this advisory,” he said.