Delhi Confidential: Past Connection

UNION MINISTER Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan took a trip down memory lane recently when the latter called on the career diplomat at his office. During the meeting, Puri, a former IFS officer, recalled his days as Joint Secretary in the Indian Navy when he was on deputation to the Ministry of Defence from 1994 to 1997, said sources. Admiral Swaminathan realised that while they did not serve simultaneously, both he and Puri worked closely with former Vice Admiral Suresh Bangara (retd) during their public careers. In a post on X following the meeting, Puri said the two discussed ways to further strengthen the existing association between the Petroleum Ministry and the Indian Navy HQ.