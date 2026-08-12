Delhi Confidential | House divided, canteen united over Amritsari kulche-chhole

A CHAOS of a different kind was witnessed in the Parliament canteen on Tuesday when Amritsari kulche-chhole and fruit cream, specially ordered by BJP Rajya Sabha Member Tarun Chugh, arrived during lunchtime. MPs, who were trading barbs on the floor of the House minutes ago, were seen digging into the Amritsar-special meal arranged by the first-time BJP MP who has his roots in the Punjab city. Party lines blurred as Chugh personally served his fellow parliamentarians. He not only ran out of the 200-plus servings he got delivered via train, but also had to arrange extra disposable plates to meet the increasing demand.

No Pressure

AMID DISRUPTIONS in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge remarked from his seat that House Chairman C P Radhakrishnan was “under pressure” from the Treasury Benches. Kharge was trying to raise the Ram Mandir donation row, which was disallowed by the Chairman. Radhakrishnan said he had also sto­p­ped the Treasury ben­ches from raising the Jharkhand students’ protest issue. With a wry smile, Radhakrishnan remarked that they (Treasury benches) never pressure him. “It’s always you (Kha­rge) who does it. I am never under pressure from anyone except Kharge-ji,” he said.

Balancing Act

AS IT continues its stake­holder consultations, the Joint Committee of Parliament on One Nation One Election Bills is set to have a series of interactions on August 24. The panel, chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, is scheduled to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Padma Awardees from Delhi and representatives of think tanks Nation First Policy Research Centre and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. The Nation First Policy Research Centre is linked to senior BJP leaders, with BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh serving as its chairperson.