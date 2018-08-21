Delhi Confidential: Hands On At Relief Op

Justice Kurian Joseph. Justice Kurian Joseph.

Last Saturday’s relief material collection drive for Kerala flood victims, where Justice Kurian Joseph stood shoulder to shoulder with volunteers and helped them till late in the night, was not the first experience with natural calamities for the Supreme Court judge. Justice Joseph was also active when a flood hit Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram in the late-1970s – he was general secretary of the University Students’ Union at the time.

Missing In Meeting

The top leadership of several leading opposition parties such as the Congress, the BSP and the Samajwadi Party were not present at the all-party prayer meeting organised to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi missed the meeting since he had to attend another event — the birth anniversary function of his father and ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi. Ghulam Nabi Azad represented the Congress. BSP chief Mayawati could not attend because she was unwell, and party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member S C Mishra attended the meet and read out a message from Mayawati. No prominent leader of the SP was seen, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sent a written message.

For Packaged Food

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has announced that her ministry will send 100 million tonnes of ready-to-eat food for children in flood-hit Kerala. The minister, who has for long been advocating standardisation of food given to children at all anganwadis by shifting to packaged nutrients, has sent out the first lot of the ready-to-eat food to Thiruvananthapuram airport.

