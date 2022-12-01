Delhi Confidential: Gung-ho About Hindi

Gung-ho About Hindi

Visitors to the websites of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, or its departments such as the Central Public Works Department, are now greeted by content in Hindi, with the option of switching to the English version on the top right of the web page. This change, of Hindi being the default version of the websites, took place recently — on the directions of Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, it appears.

Lane Pain

A senior IPS officer with the National Investigation Agency recently reached out to the Delhi Police. Disturbed by “indecent behaviour” of couples in cars parked outside his home in Lutyens’s Delhi, he approached senior Delhi Police officers and complained that the lane outside his residence has witnessed this public nuisance for some time now. He has asked for some immediate solution, and police patrolling in the area has been increased.

Return After Son-set

RJD’s Bihar unit president Jagadanand Singh returned to the party’s state office on Wednesday after nearly two months. The veteran leader was seen as being upset over son Sudhakar Singh’s exit from the Nitish Kumar government, purportedly over differences with the CM. Jagadanand had also skipped the RJD national executive meeting in Delhi in October, fuelling speculations about his next move. In a brief interaction with reporters on Wednesday, he seemed to be ending all that speculation with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre’s policies.