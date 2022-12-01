scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Gung-ho About Hindi

This change, of Hindi being the default version of the websites, took place recently — on the directions of Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, it appears.

Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri

Gung-ho About Hindi
Visitors to the websites of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, or its departments such as the Central Public Works Department, are now greeted by content in Hindi, with the option of switching to the English version on the top right of the web page. This change, of Hindi being the default version of the websites, took place recently — on the directions of Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, it appears.

Lane Pain

A senior IPS officer with the National Investigation Agency recently reached out to the Delhi Police. Disturbed by “indecent behaviour” of couples in cars parked outside his home in Lutyens’s Delhi, he approached senior Delhi Police officers and complained that the lane outside his residence has witnessed this public nuisance for some time now. He has asked for some immediate solution, and police patrolling in the area has been increased.

Return After Son-set

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

RJD’s Bihar unit president Jagadanand Singh returned to the party’s state office on Wednesday after nearly two months. The veteran leader was seen as being upset over son Sudhakar Singh’s exit from the Nitish Kumar government, purportedly over differences with the CM. Jagadanand had also skipped the RJD national executive meeting in Delhi in October, fuelling speculations about his next move. In a brief interaction with reporters on Wednesday, he seemed to be ending all that speculation with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre’s policies.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:23:11 am
Next Story

Sukhbir’s grip on SAD complete: Gets an advisory board with father as chief

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close