Delhi Confidential: Gujarat Nostalgia

For former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is stationed in Gujarat for campaigning, it’s a trip down the memory lane. Prasad’s connection with Gujarat started in 2003 when he, as the then I&B minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, was invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Kailashpati Mishra as the governor of Gujarat. He has been a frequent visitor to party offices across the state since 2007. On Sunday, at the BJP media centre, Prasad was nostalgic as a number of seniors reminisced the time he had spent there, he said.

Legal Aid Head

Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Aid Services Authority. The Chief Justice of India is the Patron-in-Chief while the second senior most judge is appointed the executive chairman. While Justice Chandrachud held the post of executive chairman for just over two months, his predecessor U U Lalit championed major reforms in legal aid. Justice Kaul is passionate about reforming prisons and has authored significant judgments on bail jurisprudence.

Few Takers

About two months ago, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were asked by the government to extend the term of the chairpersons of their respective Board of Governors (BoGs) till it finalises changes to the appointment process. The BoG is the highest decision-making body of the IIMs and since 2018, the IIM Act has empowered the Board with absolute autonomy to appoint its own chairperson, members and the institute director. The IIMs, however, haven’t heeded the government’s advice and several of them have gone ahead with the appointment/reappointment of chairpersons. A fly on the wall tells us that the Education Ministry’s letter is being perceived as being an interference in the IIM autonomy.