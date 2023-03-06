scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Guest In-house

The Environment Ministry under Bhupender Yadav over the past few years has been lauding the work done by forest officials and trying to improve their work conditions.

Instead of putting up at an official accommodation, Yadav stayed at the house of Rinchen Angchok, a forest guard who has been serving in the department since 1968, and thanked his host for his hospitality.
The Environment Ministry under Bhupender Yadav over the past few years has been lauding the work done by forest officials and trying to improve their work conditions. On Saturday, the minister himself showed his appreciation for the staff on ground during his visit to Ladakh for the Vibrant Villages Programme. Instead of putting up at an official accommodation, Yadav stayed at the house of Rinchen Angchok, a forest guard who has been serving in the department since 1968, and thanked his host for his hospitality.

Women Outreach

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s women outreach message appears to have been taken quite seriously by the ministers. Some are making it a point to send the right message in every gesture. On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was in Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh, to lay the foundation stone for a new railway station. Once on the stage, Vaishnaw invited the women present there to do the honours. “Woh pavitra kaam kise karna chahiye? Humari matayein aur behenein,” he said. He sat with the women for the puja and invited those present in the audience to join.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 02:37 IST
