Delhi Confidential: Guest In-house

The Environment Ministry under Bhupender Yadav over the past few years has been lauding the work done by forest officials and trying to improve their work conditions. On Saturday, the minister himself showed his appreciation for the staff on ground during his visit to Ladakh for the Vibrant Villages Programme. Instead of putting up at an official accommodation, Yadav stayed at the house of Rinchen Angchok, a forest guard who has been serving in the department since 1968, and thanked his host for his hospitality.