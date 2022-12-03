Delhi Confidential: Guest Appearance

Among a crowd of judges, lawyers, ex-bureaucrats and Congress leaders for the Dr L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture, delivered by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Friday, sat Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After campaigning for the MCD polls ended, the CM walked in well in time for the lecture, though he wasn’t expected. Since his attendance hadn’t been confirmed, Kejriwal’s name wasn’t on the invite, which bore the names of the CJI and the chief guest, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Gift Sift

At a book release function at his official residence on Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had words of praise for Attorney General R Venkataramani. Dhankhar said Venkataramani, handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fully deserved the recognition he got. Dhankhar released the book – The Law Commission of India on Criminal Justice Reforms — by S Sivakumar, a former Law Commission member, and the AG gifted a replica of the Ashoka Pillar to the Vice President. After receiving it, Dhankhar made a close observation of the gift, saying he was checking if the lions matched the ones on the original Ashoka Pillar.

Teaching Less

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said he is of the personal view that children should be taught as less as possible. “Instead of creating information overload, we should help them open up their minds,” he told a petitioner who sought directions to include history and geography related to Northeast in the school curriculum. The bench presided by the CJI, however, declined to entertain the plea saying these were matters of academic policy and the court can’t direct government what to teach.