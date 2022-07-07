Delhi Confidential: Green Tick

The Centre’s ban on single-use plastic got its first celebrity endorsement today — UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, took a proactive role to spell out some of the things she does in personal life to eliminate plastic. She explained how on the recent shoot for the under-production film Dhak Dhak, filmed extensively across the Himalayas, she carried her own metal spoons, forks, straw and cloth napkins. Mirza said she always carries cloth and canvas bags with her. The ministry hopes such endorsements would make the mission easier to achieve.

Together, In Fashion

To celebrate 30 years of Israel-India diplomatic ties, the Embassy of Israel in India has collaborated with Indian designer Sahil Kochhar to showcase a special collection, inspired by landscapes of Israel, for both men and women. The team for the project is a blend of Indians and Israelis, working together in all aspects of the fashion shoot. The project is part of a campaign titled ‘Yachad’ — a Hebrew word meaning ‘together’. For the campaign, Kochhar and his team spent several months scouting talents from Israel who are the best in their craft. Those selected are not just professional models but also local talents in different extreme sports from across the country. The team is currently in Israel for the fashion shoot.

Mission Mode

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging BJP leaders and workers to reach out to non-Hindu communities to expand the party’s base, especially in states where it has not been able to make significant electoral gains, the party is keenly watching the progress of a case that got filed due to initiative taken by a young BJP leader from Kerala, Anoop Antony. Antony, who contested last year’s Kerala Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Ambalappuzha, had taken it as a mission to get an FIR filed against Muslim cleric Waseem Al Hikami over purportedly objectionable comments he had made on Jesus Christ in the Christmas season last year. Antony had to approach even the DGP to get an FIR filed against Al Hikami. BJP leaders in the national capital appreciated Antony’s efforts, as the issue has become a talking point for the party to “expose” the state government’s “appeasement policy”.