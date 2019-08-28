Delhi Confidential: Green solution

Advertising

MoS Environment Babul Supriyo is determined to get his neighbours — mostly officials from embassies and consulates — to switch to car pooling. At the curtain raiser for COP 14 announced by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday, Supriyo said that as the only minister who lives in Moti Bagh, he faces long traffic snarls more than others. The reason, he is convinced, is because his colony largely houses of diplomats. Pointing out that he can never reach any event on time, Supriyo said he is on a mission to try and get these officials to car pool, to lessen travel time as well as carbon footprint.

Ground Work

The Election Commission (EC) hasn’t yet received any formal communication from the Home Ministry on delimitation of J&K. However, the poll panel has started doing some ground work for the same. It is learnt to have reached out to some former employees who have experience with delimiting seats. One of them, former principal secretary Shangara Ram, has been brought on board as consultant to assist the EC whenever the delimitation exercise begins. The Commission is expected to hold a meeting with another former employee this week.

Pay Peeve

ALThough the 16th Lok Sabha officially ceased to exist on May 24, former MPs and their staff are yet to get their salaries for the first 24 days of May. However, salaries for members of the 17th Lok Sabha and their staff have started being remitted with effect from May 25. The delay has left both former MPs and those who were re-elected to the current Lok Sabha flummoxed, especially as rules about overstaying in official accommodation have been made more stringent. “One would expect the government to act with equal alacrity on pending dues,” is how one former MP put it.