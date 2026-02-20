Delhi Confidential: Green Greeting

6-year-old girl on way to school killed after e-rickshaw collides with car in West Delhi

Cities 3 hr ago

A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in West Delhi. The driver of the car has been apprehended and is required to appear before the police and court as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about road safety for e-rickshaw passengers during peak morning hours.