Delhi Confidential: Green Greeting

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the fifth anniversary of his ‘One plant per day’ initiative with an event at Pusa campus of the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Thursday where he shared the dais with his spouse Sadhana Singh. Chouhan, who began planting a sapling each day five years ago, was also joined among others by ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat and Sadhvi Ritambhara. Chouhan has planted over 6,000 saplings under the initiative. Addressing the gathering, he also announced a new resolve: “From today onwards, I will not accept garlands or mementos as a token of welcome. Instead, plant a tree and show me its photograph — that will be the best greeting for me.”
Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who began a two-day visit to Assam on Thursday, has a packed schedule for the next few weeks. As per sources, her office has told party leaders and workers who want to meet her to wait until April. Priyanka will be travelling to Assam multiple times over the next few weeks as she heads the screening committee for the upcoming polls in the northeastern state and will spend the remainder of her time in her constituency Wayanad.
A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in West Delhi. The driver of the car has been apprehended and is required to appear before the police and court as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about road safety for e-rickshaw passengers during peak morning hours.