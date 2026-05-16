Delhi Confidential: Grape Whine

During his visit to Maharashtra on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a surprise visit to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre for Grapes in Pune.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMay 16, 2026 05:10 AM IST
Delhi Confidential, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, National Research Centre for Grapes, Assembly Elections 2026, Indian express news, current affairsUnion Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
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During his visit to Maharashtra on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a surprise visit to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre for Grapes in Pune. Sources said Chouhan expressed strong displeasure with the functioning of the Centre and sought an explanation from its senior officials. He is learnt to have remarked that the nursery operations had failed and that the grape varieties developed by the institute were ineffective.

Under Attack

With the BJP units beginning to assess its performance in the just concluded Assembly polls, the core committee meeting of its Kerala unit on Thursday saw P C George and his son Shone George facing the ire of some leaders for their remarks against Church leaders before the counting day. P C George had publicly accused some Catholic Church bishops of trying to influence the Christian voters in favour of the Congress-led UDF. In the meeting, when Shone George suggested that the state BJP should shed the Hindu party image, other leaders pointed out the public remarks of his father. In Delhi, senior leaders familiar with Kerala unit’s functioning have conveyed their displeasure over such statements to the leadership, underlining that the same could hurt BJP interests in the state in future too, sources said.

Austerity Cycle

Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to conserve fuel, Union MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Friday cycled the 3-km stretch from his home to the Ministry’s office on KG Marg. The minister’s personal security officers (PSOs) followed him on bicycles. After wrapping up the day’s work, since he had a flight to catch, the MoS travelled the over 20-km distance to the airport in a car.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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