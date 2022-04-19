Delhi Confidential: A grand evening out for political leaders

Grand host: It was a grand evening out for political leaders. The venue was 4, Kushak Road last evening, and the occasion was the wedding reception of Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh’s son Arunoday. President Ram Nath Kovind, who rarely attends weddings, was present on the occasion along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Giriraj Singh, as well as leaders from opposition parties such as Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, DMK’s Kanimozhi and AAP’s Manish Sisodia. Besides Azad, other leaders from J&K at the event were Omar Abdullah, Sajad Lone, Altaf Bukhari and I R Ansari. Chief ministers from the states of the Northeast — Biplab Deb, Conrad Sangma, Pema Khandu, N Biren Singh and Prem Singh Tamang — were present, as were top RSS leaders.

More strategy: While the Congress had announced that party chief Sonia Gandhi would set up a committee to look into how to revive the party after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met the Congress leadership on Saturday and gave a detailed presentation, the party is yet to announce any such committee. Meanwhile, Kishor was back at 10, Janpath on Monday for the second time in three days. Several senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also had a meeting with Sonia. Rahul Gandhi was not present, as he is said to be abroad on a short visit.

Opening up: Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman has created his own YouTube channel to share his speeches with the public. From Beethoven, Great Dissenters of the Supreme Court, Zoroastrianism to Achaemenian and Sassanian empires of Persia, the channel — ‘Justice Nariman Official Channel’ — already has 48 videos of his speeches, many of them over an hour long. Justice Nariman, who is also a trained Parsi priest, retired in August last year and has several fascinating scholastic interests ranging from contemporary religion, western classical music and history, besides law.