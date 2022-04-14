Delhi Confidential: Grabbing Opportunities

WHEN HE came to the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had an interesting story to share about his recent UAE visit. He said in Dubai, where he attended the Investopia Summit and World Government Summit, he was seated near the Turkish economy minister. During the meeting, Goyal gave the Turkish minister a chit, saying he would like to meet him after the event. He wanted to request him about export of wheat to Turkey. After the event, the Turkish minister sent his secretary to invite Goyal. After Goyal’s 10-minute discussion in Dubai in March last week, Turkey sent a team to India to explore the possibility of importing wheat from India in the wake of the crisis due to the Russia- Ukraine war. According to Goyal, the previous UPA government had tried to export wheat but nothing happened in 10 years. Now, he said, he has formed a team of 10 officials in Commerce Ministry to explore export possibilities in 180 countries.

Back in Office THE MINISTRY of Minority Affairs has re-appointed Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura as Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. The former IPS officer had quit office ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections to contest. He returned to the Commission on Wednesday.