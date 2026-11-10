Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Environment Ministry’s busy time overseeing India’s participation in international conferences to Central Public Works Department getting ready to bring down Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan.
- 01
Keeping Busy
IT HAS been a busy time for Environment Ministry and its officials who oversee India's participation and put forth its position at the conferences of international conventions on desertification and biodiversity. The conference on combating desertification in Mongolia in August was followed by one on biodiversity in Armenia, and from later this week, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and his team of officials will be in Antalya, Turkiye, for the UN's annual climate conference. Ahead of the climate conference, a delegation led by Yadav was also in Fiji and Tuvalu for the pre-climate conference talks.
- 02
Demolition Time
The CENTRAL Public Works Department (CPWD) is getting ready to bring down Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to make way for new Central Secretariat buildings. Last week, workers began putting up scaffolding to cover the facade of Shastri Bhawan before the demolition. At the same time, the last few offices left in the two complexes are beginning to move out. It is learnt that the Department of Consumer Affairs, which is currently at Krishi Bhawan, has been allotted space at a government office block in Netaji Nagar. The CPWD will be setting up a facilitation desk at the new building to help with the shifting.