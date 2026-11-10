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The CENTRAL Public Works Department (CPWD) is getting ready to bring down Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to make way for new Central Secretariat buildings. Last week, workers began putting up scaffolding to cover the facade of Shastri Bhawan before the demolition. At the same time, the last few offices left in the two complexes are beginning to move out. It is learnt that the Department of Consumer Affairs, which is currently at Krishi Bhawan, has been allotted space at a government office block in Netaji Nagar. The CPWD will be setting up a facilitation desk at the new building to help with the shifting.