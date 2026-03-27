Delhi Confidential: Gorakhpur Seat ‘Scare’

BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan went through anxious moments at an event the other day when Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath suggested that a woman could be fielded from his seat in the next Lok Sabha elections. As people clapped and laughed, Adityanath went on to say: “dekhiye log chahte hain ki aap se chhutti mil jaye (people wanted to get rid of you).” The CM cited the 33% quota for women under the Women’s Reservation Act 2023 which the PM wanted to implement in 2029 elections. The actor-turned-politician took a sigh of relief when Adityanah clarified that the move will not affect his seat and instead a new one will be created. Ravi Kishan responded with a cheerful “yes” at the reassurance.

Anxiety Over Rampur Meet

Thursday’s meeting between UP Congress president Ajay Rai and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima in Rampur was closely watched by the SP leadership in Lucknow. As per sources, the SP leadership was enquiring about the agenda and the outcome of the meeting. Khan and his family members on multiple occasions have expressed displeasure with the SP high command. Rai is learnt to have enquired about Khan’s health in jail, according to sources.

A Fresh Start

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which concluded recently at Samalkha in Haryana may be the last of the annual meetings of the organisation’s top decision-making body. There is talk within the Sangh to convene the meeting once in four years. The change is said to be part of a major restructuring that the Sangh is undertaking in the next one year where it is likely to rework its pracharak system and also decentralise its organisational network.