scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Going Strong

B S Yediyurappa was inducted into the top bodies of the BJP – Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee – the message was clear: the BJP needed his clout and popularity to face the next elections in the state.

Delhi Confidential, BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Narendra Singh Tomar, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAt a programme in Mangalore, the Prime Minister took along Yediyurappa – who did not have an invitation from the organisers to be seated on the dais – to the stage and made him sit on the front row, next to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

WHEN FORMER chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa was inducted into the top bodies of the BJP – Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee – the message was clear: the BJP needed his clout and popularity to face the next elections in the state. During his visit to Karnataka last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly showed warmth and affection for the veteran leader. At a programme in Mangalore, the Prime Minister took along Yediyurappa – who did not have an invitation from the organisers to be seated on the dais – to the stage and made him sit on the front row, next to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Party insiders say Modi always had respect for Yediyurappa and had made it a point that the Lingayat leader who had left the BJP in 2012 returned to the party in 2014.

Preparing Pitch

While Congress organised a protest rally against the government over price rise in Delhi on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spent his weekend in Raebareli, the Gandhi family bastion. Tomar, who had worked in Uttar Pradesh as BJP’s general secretary in-charge of the state, has been tasked by his party to work in the Raebareli cluster, which includes three other parliamentary constituencies – Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti and Lalganj – to prepare ground for the party’s win in 2024. This is as part of BJP’s focus to win 144 seats where the party had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During Tomar’s two-day visit, one of the engagements was a “tiffin meeting” with local BJP workers. During such meetings, everyone carries his own food, said a close aide of Tomar.

Taking Stock

LAST WEEKEND, senior BJP leaders held a meeting at the party headquarters to make an assessment on the governance process and the status of development projects in party-ruled states. Although the meeting was not attended by the top BJP leaders, there were discussions on the popularity of the BJP chief ministers. Apparently, internal surveys indicated that not many of the chief ministers enjoy such popularity that would make the party’s mission of returning to power in the poll-bound states a cakewalk. So, most of the attendees in the meeting – mainly from the states that are going to polls before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections – were of the view that going to polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face would be the best bet. But there were also apprehensions that this strategy had not worked in many Assembly elections since 2014. Tougher times ahead, the party leaders concluded, according to sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:08:10 am
Next Story

With help from highway cops, sleuths nab man wanted in cheating case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement