Delhi confidential: Going Slow

AS THE BJP raises its poll pitch in West Bengal to unprecedented levels, it is business as usual for the Congress central leadership. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has visited other election-bound states, is yet to visit West Bengal in the run-up to the polls. If party leaders are to be believed, his plans to visit the state has not been finalised. It is not clear whether he will attend the first joint rally by the Congress and Left parties at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on February 28. Many leaders are wondering whether Rahul, who has visited Tamil Nadu thrice and Assam and Puducherry once in recent months, was working to some strategy. So is it because Bengal is an uphill battle for the Congress or he is trying not to get into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cross hairs.

Library Visit

USUALLY, PARLIAMENTARY standing committees meet and discuss clauses of Bills or important developments in the sector concerned. But on Friday, when the committee on education met, it was different. Perhaps for the first time, the entire committee on education visited the Parliament Library and reviewed the collection of books on education. The library, which has a collection of more than 17 lakh books on different topics, has over 10,000 books on Education and Women Empowerment, including more than 2,000 government reports. An initiative of Committee Chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is also a member of the Parliament Library Committee, the visit was to provide an opportunity to officials of Department of School Education to know about the rich collection of the library, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

On The Plate

US TREASURY Secretary Janet Yellen has revealed an India connect this week. In an interview to a television station, she said her family has turned to cooking new kinds of food during the pandemic lockdown, including their current favorite: Indian cuisine. “We’ve taken up a lot of cooking, because we haven’t been eating out very much,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. “My family’s been experimenting with lots of new kinds of cooking, especially Indian which we’ve been enjoying.”