Delhi Confidential: Going Natural 

UNION MINISTER Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the Agriculture Ministry will launch a month-long campaign — ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ — from June 1 to promote balanced use of fertilisers and encourage natural farming practices among farmers across the country. The announcement was made on the concluding day of the two-day National Kharif Conference, attended by agriculture ministers from 20 states. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is known for practising and advocating natural farming, gave a presentation on fertilisers and natural farming at the conference — perhaps the first occasion when a state Governor participated in the programme.

Austerity Mode

THE KRISHI Bhawan, which houses offices of several ministries such as Agriculture, Food, Rural Development, Fisheries & Animal Husbandry and Panchayati Raj, has switched to energy-saving mode following PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption and conserve energy. The Ministry of Agriculture, it is learnt, has directed its officials to switch off unnecessary lights and reduce excessive use of air conditioners during office hours. Some of the senior officials are leading by example, using only one tubelight/bulb in their rooms and limiting the use of cooling systems to just one AC.