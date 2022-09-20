scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Going Into Detail

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday spent a long time going over almost every stall at the Swachh Startup Conclave in Delhi, where entrepreneurs are showcasing their ideas and innovations.

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday spent a long time going over almost every stall at the Swachh Startup Conclave in Delhi, where entrepreneurs are showcasing their ideas and innovations. While ministers and chief guests usually make a cursory round of the stalls, mainly for photo-ops, Puri stopped by each stall for a long time, poring over the details. He held unhurried conversations with the founders and asked questions about marketability and opportunities to scale up the innovative products. Impressed by the young entrepreneurs, Puri even offered suggestions to many, asking them to do more marketing and said that if the product is good, it would find CSR funds as well.

Resolution And More

The Maharashtra unit of Congress Monday joined several states in demanding that Rahul Gandhi return as the party president. But the meeting of the PCC general body saw some behind-the-scenes activities. Former CM Prithviraj Chavan wanted to move a small resolution thanking party chief Sonia Gandhi for accepting the request of the leaders (of G-23) who had written to her in August 2020, urging the party should have a full-time president. He told Pradesh Returning Officer M M Pallam Raju that through a resolution he wanted to thank Sonia for calling elections for the top post, but Raju was hesitant. Finally, PCC delegates passed only two resolutions: one urging Rahul to take over, and a second authorising Congress chief to decide on appointment of the state chief and nominate AICC delegates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 02:42:03 am
Next Story

School Jobs Scam: There was rampant corruption, so I had to order CBI probe, says Calcutta HC judge

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement