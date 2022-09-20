Delhi Confidential: Going Into Detail

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday spent a long time going over almost every stall at the Swachh Startup Conclave in Delhi, where entrepreneurs are showcasing their ideas and innovations. While ministers and chief guests usually make a cursory round of the stalls, mainly for photo-ops, Puri stopped by each stall for a long time, poring over the details. He held unhurried conversations with the founders and asked questions about marketability and opportunities to scale up the innovative products. Impressed by the young entrepreneurs, Puri even offered suggestions to many, asking them to do more marketing and said that if the product is good, it would find CSR funds as well.
Resolution And More
The Maharashtra unit of Congress Monday joined several states in demanding that Rahul Gandhi return as the party president. But the meeting of the PCC general body saw some behind-the-scenes activities. Former CM Prithviraj Chavan wanted to move a small resolution thanking party chief Sonia Gandhi for accepting the request of the leaders (of G-23) who had written to her in August 2020, urging the party should have a full-time president. He told Pradesh Returning Officer M M Pallam Raju that through a resolution he wanted to thank Sonia for calling elections for the top post, but Raju was hesitant. Finally, PCC delegates passed only two resolutions: one urging Rahul to take over, and a second authorising Congress chief to decide on appointment of the state chief and nominate AICC delegates.