Delhi Confidential: Going Into Detail

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday spent a long time going over almost every stall at the Swachh Startup Conclave in Delhi, where entrepreneurs are showcasing their ideas and innovations. While ministers and chief guests usually make a cursory round of the stalls, mainly for photo-ops, Puri stopped by each stall for a long time, poring over the details. He held unhurried conversations with the founders and asked questions about marketability and opportunities to scale up the innovative products. Impressed by the young entrepreneurs, Puri even offered suggestions to many, asking them to do more marketing and said that if the product is good, it would find CSR funds as well.