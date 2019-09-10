Delhi Confidential: Going Green

Eschewing single-use plastic having become the new mantra of the government, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has ordered all offices under his ministry to stop using such plastic. Gadkari, who also holds the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio, has suggested that indigenous products be used instead — such as locally produced clay tumblers and plates.

Payback Time

The crisis in Haryana Congress appears far from over. Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar not only skipped the event at the state Congress headquarters on Saturday when Kumari Selja took charge of the party’s Haryana unit, he has also not responded to telephone calls from Selja, former CM and his bete noire Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and even Ghulam Nabi Azad, the party’s general secretary in charge of Haryana. Former Haryana CLP leader Kiran Choudhry also skipped the event. Those close to Tanwar say he did not get any cooperation from Hooda and Selja all these years when he was the state chief, and that Hooda and his supporters never attended meetings convened by the Tanwar. It is perhaps payback time for Tanwar.

Gone Quickly

Going by the speed with which Tripura Central University vice-chancellor V L Dharurkar’s resignation was processed, and accepted, over the weekend, it seems the HRD Ministry was more than happy to let him go. The resignation, offered days after a purported sting video showed Dharurkar accepting a bribe, was received by the ministry on Saturday afternoon, and was processed and sent to the President for acceptance the same day. The President’s approval came within 24 hours – on Sunday.