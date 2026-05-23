Delhi Confidential: Global Acclaim

DAYS AFTER receiving a congratulatory call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday received another call from an overseas dignitary. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim extended best wishes to Vijay and told him that he will try to visit Tamil Nadu and meet him in September during his India visit for the BRICS Summit.

Rupee & Rage

ALTHOUGH NOT attacking the government over the current economic crisis, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the RSS, has been taking on economists who are arguing that the fall of rupee should not influence policy decisions. SJM leader Ashwani Mahajan recently criticised economist Gita Gopinath for arguing against RBI’s intervention to check rupee devaluation. He said he was not able to “digest the argument of letting rupee have a free fall”. The latest in his firing line was Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of 16th Finance Commission, who said “100 is just a number, like 99 and 101” in context of the falling rupee. Mahajan argued that “band-aid solutions will not work” and insisted that the government should take steps to protect domestic industry.