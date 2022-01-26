Delhi confidential: Giving it back

IT IS not everyday that Justice D Y Chandrachud of Supreme Court loses his calm. But on Tuesday, the judge appeared to be at his wit’s end as a lawyer, who had filed an intervention application in two matters concerning Covid-19 vaccination, kept questioning as to why his submissions were not being recorded by the bench, which also comprised Justice Sanjeev Khanna. The upset lawyer told the bench: “What will the common man think… that court is not hearing those who are exposing the vaccine syndicate and hearing only those who are pro-vaccine?” Having tried to reason with him long enough that an intervenor’s rights are limited, Justice Chandrachud responded, “We don’t want a certificate from you… Our shoulders are broad enough to take all criticism, including from the Bar. We are fulfilling our constitutional mandate.”

India visit

PRESIDENT FOR COP26 and a Minister of State in the British Cabinet Office, Alok Sharma, is expected to visit India from February 10 to 13 – his first visit since organising COP26 in Glasgow. How his meetings pan out and what kind of reception Sharma receives from the government remains to be seen as he had squarely blamed India and China for diluting goals on the phasing out of coal at the end of the Glasgow meet. Sharma is likely to hold discussions on climate change targets and practices apart from holding meetings on energy transition and renewable energy ventures. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other ministers and senior officials.

Trendsetter?

THE BSF on Tuesday released a video of its personnel wishing the nation on the occasion of Republic Day in 10 different languages. It used the services of its personnel from different states across east, west and north India for this. Given that its recent move of celebrating its raising day outside Delhi – on the India-Pakistan border at Jaisalmer – prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to ask all CAPFs to do the same, the buzz in other forces is that they may have to follow suit on this as well given the government’s focus on promoting regional languages.