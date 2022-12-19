Delhi Confidential: Giving It Away

WITH THE BJP top leadership being particular about confidentiality of meetings they take with senior leaders and office-bearers, the party leaders are usually tight-lipped about what transpired in their meetings. But there are whispers in party circles about former Union minister Mahesh Sharma, who is in charge of poll-bound Tripura, over what he said at a meeting with state leaders this weekend. At the meeting, while talking about “anti-party activities” of some leaders in the state unit, which is hit by factionalism, Sharma quoted a top party leader with whom he met last week to warn them. In an apparent attempt to rein in those who are apparently toying with the idea of rebellion, Sharma said the top leader had mentioned about the fate of those who had rebelled in the past – Shankersinh Vaghela and Uma Bharti, among others. The state leaders are now wondering how they could trust the “prabhari” if he does not keep confidentiality of his meetings with the top leaders.