Thursday, July 21, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Standing In Solidarity

When the Congress held street protests for several days last month during the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi, two leaders — Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma — were conspicuous by their absence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 3:55:49 am
When the Congress held street protests for several days last month during the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi, two leaders — Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma — were conspicuous by their absence. On Thursday, both Azad and Sharma, prominent faces of the party’s so-called G-23 faction, reached the AICC headquarters to register their protest over the agency questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Also present were Lok Sabha MPs and G-23 members Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor. They, too, had missed the protests last month: while Tewari was down with Covid-19, Tharoor was abroad.

Beautification Best Left

The MPs of ruling NDA had attended special training sessions to learn about voting in the Presidential elections. But even after that, among 15 MP votes declared invalid were that of some NDA members. Overall, some of the invalid votes amused those who were in the counting room. One ballot paper, for example, had the name and identity card number of a senior Opposition MP on it, and it was suspected to be mischief by someone else. While some had marked both columns, there was a question mark and a signature in another one. In almost 10 cases, the votes became invalid because the number was put wrongly. The choice could be written in digit in any Indian script but some MPs insisted on thickening the line, some added a dot to it, while a few others “beautified” their writing. This has certainly disappointed those who trained the NDA MPs — because “they were categorically told not to do any ‘soundareekaran’ (beautification),” according to one NDA leader. The MPs were to put the figure 1 or 2 against their choice to cast their votes. In all, 53 votes of MPs and MLAs were declared invalid.

Caught Short

A Parliamentary committee report on child labour has been delayed. The Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, which is looking at the important issue of the prevalence and nature of child labour in the country, is in a fix. While most of the report has been completed, the committee is awaiting details from three states — Maharashtra, Telangana and Bihar — and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to complete and submit it. The standing committee has also faced problems in ascertaining the correct situation of child labour in the country, as the government does not have data on child labour, and it has had to depend on data from 2011 Census.

