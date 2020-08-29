Delhi Confidential: Gearing Up

Rahul Gandhi

With the Election Commission signalling that it is unlikely to postpone the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is drawing up its campaign plans despite the turmoil in the party. Rahul Gandhi will campaign, but it is not clear if the party will opt for the traditional mode of public rallies. The party has indicated that Rahul will address virtual rallies. It is planning to kickstart its election efforts in the first week of September. Around 100 virtual rallies are being planned, which will be addressed by senior central leaders.

New Agenda

Persistent pressure on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT to not discuss issues like suspension of internet in Jammu and Kashmir seems to have prompted the panel to drop the topic from its agenda. According to the modified agenda, when the Shashi Tharoor-led panel meets on September 1 and 2, there will be evidence-taking from officials of DoT, Home Affairs and representatives of Bihar and Delhi on suspension of telecom services, internet and its impact. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had been demanding that Jammu and Kashmir be dropped from the agenda as the matter is pending in court. The panel will also hear the views of the Press Council of India, Prasar Bharati and I&B Ministry officials on ‘Ethical Standards in Media Coverage’. Tharoor had his way in sticking to the agenda of getting Facebook representatives before the panel.

On Board

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and badminton champion Pullela Gopichand are among 10 external members of the Audit Advisory Board constituted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The board, headed by newly appointed CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, will have a tenure of two years. Justice (retd) B N Srikrishna and CVC Sanjay Kothari are also external members of the board.

