Delhi Confidential: Gearing Up

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

With the BJP gearing up for crucial elections in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give guidance for party leaders at a dinner meeting on Thursday. Modi has invited BJP general secretaries and organising secretaries at his official residence on Thursday evening. He is expected to discuss party affairs in the states with the respective office-bearers in charge. He may also take up the topic of implementation of flagship schemes of his government as well as give advice on reaching out to the electorate, especially the beneficiaries. The PM recently created a separate group in the NaMo app for BJP office-bearers to interact with them directly.

Book Diplomacy

The Chinese embassy in Delhi is trying to shape the narrative in favour of the Belt and Road initiative in India. As part of that initiative, the embassy launched a few books about it, some translated into Hindi as well. “Economic Reader on the Belt and Road”, “The Belt and Road Initiative”, “The Chinese Dream” are among the books that were launched at the World Book Fair in Pragati Maidan by one of the senior Chinese diplomats at the embassy.

Reaching Out

Even though Global Times ran a series of anti-India articles and commentaries during the Doklam crisis, India’s new envoy to China Gautam Bambawale has reached out to the editorial leadership of the Chinese newspaper. He met Editor-in-chief of Global Times, one of the Chinese state-run newspapers, on Tuesday. Hu Xijin, through his short videos, had criticised Indian activities in Doklam.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App