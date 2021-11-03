Delhi Confidential: Gains and Losses

THE BYPOLL results appear to have triggered whispers in the BJP. While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is considered not so close to the national leadership, pulled off an impressive performance in his state, winning for the party three of the four assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat on offer, questions are being asked about the performance in Himachal Pradesh. Like Madhya Pradesh, bypolls were held for three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in the hill state. However, all four seats, including the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha seat, were won by Congress, raising questions on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s handling of the bypolls. This led many to ask why BJP president J P Nadda could not do anything for the party’s performance in his home state. Similarly, party insiders said that after becoming a Union minister, Ashwani Vaishnaw was given his first political task as in-charge of the bypoll in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The party lost this seat as well

Note Of Caution MANAGING ITS Kerala unit has always been a task for the BJP national leadership. A senior party leader, P P Mukundan, has now cautioned the national leadership that it should welcome “positive suggestions from any quarter” instead of “intolerance and threats of disciplinary action” which could “only silence sane voices”. In a letter to BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Mukundan, a former party general secretary, said “pre- and post-election scenario” in Kerala, where the party’s vote share saw a dip in the recent assembly polls as compared 2019 general elections, was a “tale of faulty approaches”. Pointing out that BJP has gone 15 years backwards, Mukundan said it “cannot turn a blind eye to the stark realities”. He added: “It is time to shed unnecessary pride and ostrich like approach.” He wanted the national leadership to hold a brain storming session on Kerala BJP’s future. The Sideshow WHILE INDIA and Russia are close strategic partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments. They expressed satisfaction on the cooperation during the pandemic times, including mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates by both countries. Modi also thanked the Ukrainian leader for his humanitarian gesture of supplying oxygen concentrators to India during the second phase of the pandemic this year. This is interesting since relations between Kyiv and Moscow have plummeted since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. War broke out between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.