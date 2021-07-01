Delhi confidential: Gaining Currency

When news had come in earlier that retired bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose had submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP’s failure in Kerala Assembly elections, the party’s Kerala leadership had denied it. Among others, Union minister V Muraleedharan had said that Bose had no responsibilities in BJP, and that no such report was handed over to anyone in the party. The BJP had also officially denied it, to which Bose had replied that a report was given to the “competent authority”. But the party now seems to be relying on another report prepared by Bose, along with four others, to establish what the BJP has been pointing towards for long — post-poll violence in West Bengal. Bose, along with former Jharkhand DGP Nirmal Kaur and Karnataka’s former additional chief secretary Madan Gopal, had visited West Bengal as part of a fact-finding team and submitted the report to Union Home Ministry. The BJP is now waiting for the Centre to keep its promise of taking action on the team’s report. The report claims that there were 15,000 incidents of post-poll violence, leaving at least 25 people dead.

Surprise Pick

India’s first bullet train project, struck by inordinate delay, will get a new man to spearhead it. After Achal Khare, first managing director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation, retired on Wednesday, the government, in a surprise move, named Satish Agnihotri three years after he retired as the successor. Twenty serving officers had been shortlisted, as per advertised criteria to pick an MD, it is learnt. The government, however, went beyond all of them, relaxed all advertised criteria, and picked Agnihotri, who had retired in 2018 as head of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and was not in contention originally.

Saluting War Heroes

The Defence Ministry has decided to take the website on gallantry awards and the awardees a step further with a project to create an interactive virtual museum of the country’s gallantry award winners. It will be done in partnership with industry bodies. The approval letter for this was handed over by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday. The virtual museum, on the same website, will provide several features, including a 3D walk-through experience through a gallery building, a wall of fame, an awardee gallery, and a tour of War Memorials. It will also have an auditorium called ‘The War Room’, where “tales of bravery” will be hosted.