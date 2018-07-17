Delhi Confidential: Fuelled by green

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari flaunted an ethanol-fuelled autorickshaw in his house by taking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a ride when the latter paid him a visit. Gadkari said that as Transport Minister he had knowledge of the technology to make eco-friendly vehicles, and even spoke fondly of the ethanol-fuelled bus that runs in his hometown, Nagpur.

Varsity On Track

The country’s first railway university is finally ready to roll. Around 3,600 students took the online admission test last week for 100 seats in two courses, and the Railways is ready to announce the merit list. The only thing needed is a letter of notification from the HRD Ministry before Railways can declare the list. Officials say the letter will be issued any day now, considering it is a pet project of PM Narendra Modi. The classes will start from August.

Skipper Says Skip

While Monsoon Session of Parliament starts on July 18, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has told all party MPs to skip the first three days of the session, and not leave for Delhi without attending the July 21 Martyrs Day events in Kolkata. Thirteen party workers had died in police firing in 1993, when Mamata – then with the Congress, before she walked out of the party with several others to found the TMC in 1998 – had called a march to the state secretariat in the then Left-ruled state.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App