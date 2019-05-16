Delhi confidential: From MP, wooing MPs

While he may have moved to state politics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s long stint and experience in national politics is coming into play as the Congress begins efforts to reach out to non-NDA parties. The Congress is hoping that the elections will throw up a splintered verdict, and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who has not done much campaigning, has silently begun reaching out.

One gets to hear that she has entrusted Kamal Nath and a couple of senior party leaders to reach out to BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, YS Congress’s Jagan Mohan Reddy and TRS’s K Chandrashekar Rao. Informal talks are said to have begun with all of these leaders, and they have been sounded out that Sonia would like to hold a meeting of opposition parties and non-NDA parties once the results are out.

Point On Piracy

In Beijing to speak as part of a panel on global influence of Asian Civilisations, actor Aamir Khan responded to a question on cybersecurity by pointing out that from a film perspective, if cybersecurity was very strong he would not be so popular in China. He said that his film ‘3 Idiots’ became popular through a pirated website.

His comments were not taken lightly by fellow panelist, the president of China Film Artists Association, who responded immediately and said that however popular Khan’s films may be in China, piracy is not right, and that copyright is taken very seriously by the country.

No Reservations

Last month, the Central government had picked nine people from the private sector to work as Joint Secretaries in different ministries and their appointment orders were issued subsequently. It has now emerged that none of these posts was reserved for any category.

Responding to an RTI application seeking information on the break-up of applications received for these posts according to social categories such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and general category, the UPSC has said that none of these paternal entry posts were reserved for any category, and thus there is no such data available.