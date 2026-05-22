Delhi Confidential: Friendship Milestones

WHEN UNION Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak in Lucknow on Thursday, the interaction turned nostalgic as both leaders reflected on their long political association. Baghel recalled that they had earlier worked together as Lok Sabha MPs and later shared time in the Rajya Sabha as well. Baghel pointed out another coincidence from their political journey: when he was serving as MoS in the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Pathak was handling the law portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government. Adding a light-hearted touch to the conversation, Pathak joked that even the first letter “P” in the names of their communities —Pal and Pathak — was common between them.

Pause on Foreign Trips

THE ARMED Forces have begun undertaking austerity measures in line with other departments of the Centre and state governments. One of the decisions is cancellation of pre-scheduled foreign visits by senior officers of the military hierarchy. There will be fewer foreign visits for the time being by senior military officers.

Leadership Change on Cards

AFTER HIS recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is convinced that a change of leadership is required in the state. Gandhi is learnt to have remarked that those who received him at the airport were mostly upper caste leaders and that needs to change. Sources in the party said initially the Congress high command was considering replacing state party chief Ajay Rai, but after his recent health scare, which also drew concern from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rai is likely to continue on the post. AICC state in-charge Avinash Pande is likely to be replaced in the next one month, said sources.