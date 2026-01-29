Delhi Confidential: Friendly Fright

Samajwadi Party (SP) is holding ‘Vision India’ summits in different cities across the country during which its president Akhilesh Yadav interacts with the youth working in different fields and experts, besides sharing his vision on key issues. Sources said after holding summits in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, the next destination was Kolkata. But, sources said, the party brass is reviewing the plan and seeking feedback from party leaders in West Bengal and also from ruling party Trinamool Congress. A leader said since Akhilesh and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee share very cordial relations, the party didn’t want to send any wrong message by holding a grand event in Kolkata ahead of elections. Sources said SP has no plan to contest the Bengal Assembly polls.

Book, Marker Amid speculation over the possible realignments in Kerala’s political landscape, a book release function at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s official residence in Delhi has become a talking point. Nisha Jose, wife of and Rajya Sabha MP and Kerala Congress (Mani) leader Jose K Mani, roped in Tharoor to release her book — ‘I Flow from Light to Light: A Cancer Memoir’. The book launch and its venue caught eyeballs amid reports that Tharoor could join hands with the CPI(M), which the Thiruvananthapuram MP has neither denied nor confirmed. Mani’s party is part of the CPIM-led LDF in Kerala. Nisha, however, said it was purely a literary matter and that Jose K Mani was not even present at the event.