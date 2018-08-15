Delhi Confidential: Friendly face

Harivansh Narayan Singh Harivansh Narayan Singh

BEFORE finalising JD(U) MP Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, the BJP leadership considered a list of MPs from NDA allies and friendly parties. Interestingly, besides SAD leader Naresh Gujral and BJD’s Prasanna Acharya, the ruling party also considered TRS MP Keshava Rao. However, party leaders finally picked Harivansh as the JD(U) leader could draw support from allies and friendly parties.

FOLLOWING a sudden inspection by the Supreme Court Bar Association officials, the staff at the lawyers’ canteen on Tuesday ensured that they used gloves while handling food. SCBA officials said they had received complaints that the canteen staff were handling food with bare hands, despite repeated reminders to use gloves. The SCBA also issued a showcause notice to the contractor. However, it was business as usual at the court’s canteen for litigants, where nobody bothered to use gloves.

FOR almost two years, the NDA government hasn’t announced any new IITs and IIMs. The buzz has been that the government wants to focus on establishing the six new IITs and seven IIMs started since 2015. However, an election year brings new compulsions. The HRD Ministry is reported to have moved a proposal to give Telangana an IIM. A decision is expected before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

AFTER BJP leader in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Om Mathur, started skipping key party meetings in the state over the last few months, party president Amit Shah did not appoint any new in-charge, but asked party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav to attend the meetings. Yadav was present on the stage at the party’s two-day state executive meeting in Meerut over the weekend, while Mathur stayed away. However, when he was asked about his role as state in-charge, Yadav said he was only following up on the meetings held by Shah and the decisions taken by him.

