Delhi Confidential: For Ambedkar

THE BJP has often been accused to trying to appropriate Dalit icon B R Ambedkar ever since it formed government at the Centre in 2014. The latest such move was the relaunch of the book “Ambedkar & Modi: Performer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation” by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The event was also attended by former president Rama Nath Kovind, former CJI Justice K G Balakrishnan (who now heads the panel to look into quotas for Dalit Christians and Muslims) and Rajya Sabha MP and music maestro Ilayaraja. But the efforts do not appear to be confined to the BJP. Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s book on Ambedkar will be launched later this week. The launch of “Ambedkar: A Life” comes at a time when the October 17 Congress presidential race, in which Tharoor is pitted against veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, is picking pace.

Muted Response

THE CONGRESS’S reaction to the government’s move to appoint a Commission, which will consider the possibility of granting Scheduled Caste status to “new persons who have historically belonged to the Scheduled Castes’’ but have converted to other religions was surprisingly muted. Incidentally, the Congress had after releasing its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections uploaded on its website a document – a compilation of suggestions made to the party during public consultations, including with minority communities, it had held before framing the manifesto. The party had then said that it recognises that there were some more expectations expressed by these groups and argued that it was committed to finding a way forward towards meeting all such expectations. And listed first among the 14 points in the section for empowerment of minorities was “extension of Scheduled Caste status to all Dalit Minorities”.

Facility Withdrawn

A KEY relief given to IAS, IPS and other group A officers has been withdrawn by the government causing much discomfort within the bureaucratic circles. In an office memorandum issued on September 27, the Centre withdrew the facility of retention of government accommodation at the last station of posting when transferred to the Northeast. Such facility is available to officers when posted in remote areas or conflict theaters as it is difficult to keep families there. This facility was available to officers who got posted in J&K, Ladakh, North East, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Left Wing Extremism areas. While sources said the decision, taken by the Prime Minister and communicated to all ministries by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on October 6, was in view of violence having gone down in the Northeast considerably, many bureaucrats differed, saying the region continued to remain very remote and it would still be difficult to keep families there.