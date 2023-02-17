Delhi Confidential: Food Diplomacy

Former Union minister K V Thomas, who was expelled from the Congress last year, has never hesitated from food diplomacy. Now that he has been appointed the special representative of the Kerala government in the national capital, Thomas seems to be revelling in that role — to serve the interests of the state. After taking charge in his new role, Thomas went to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who, during their conversation, mentioned his friends in Kerala and his special love for food items such as Puttu-Kadala (steamed rice cake and brown chickpea curry) and Appam (hoppers). Thomas assured that he would do the needful to ensure that Dhankhar gets to relish them whenever he wants, and has made an official arrangement to send chefs in Kerala House to the Vice President’s residence whenever the need arises.

Matter of Alma Mater

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the United Kingdom later this month to deliver a lecture at Cambridge University’s business school. Cambridge is Rahul’s alma mater and the Congress leader said he is happy to engage with some of the brightest minds. “Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at Cambridge Business School,” He tweeted on Thursday.” Rahul had last visited Cambridge University in May 2022 — he had then spoken at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

Scoring A Win

With the BJP pulling out all the stops to ensure what it termed as a major victory, the AAP lost control of the Delhi Haj Committee to BJP Minority Morcha member Kausar Jahan, who was elected as the committee’s new chief. The party’s Delhi and Assam in-charge, Baijayant Panda, is understood to have played a significant role in Jahan having been the party’s pick for the Haj Committee polls. Terming her a “committed BJP karyakarta”, Panda congratulated Jahan on Twitter following her felicitation by the state unit. The BJP has called her election a “big step forward towards encouraging women empowerment amongst the Muslim community”, in addition to an iteration of the fact that women from the community are increasingly reposing their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.