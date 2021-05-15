Delhi confidential: Focus on relief

THE CONGRESS has asked all its MLAs and MLCs to provide at least two ambulances each in their districts and neighbouring ones for ferrying Covid-19 patients. The direction is part of an internal circular issued on Friday by party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. The circular asked the party units to mark the 30th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi in a low-key manner. The direction asked the state units to avoid mass gatherings and instead focus on relief activities by providing food and arranging medicine kits to people. The AICC also asked state units to hold mass mask distribution programmes at state, district and block levels and help people register for getting their vaccine shots.

CROWDED COURTROOMS during high-profile hearings, especially in the national capital, were supposed to be a thing of the past as courtrooms turned virtual due to the pandemic. However, even in virtual courtrooms, journalists, lawyers and even judges struggle for space as hearings can accommodate only limited logins on first-come-first-serve basis. In the Delhi High Court hearing, seeking anticipatory bail for businessman Navneet Kalra for allegedly hoarding oxygen concentrators, Justice Subramoniam Prasad, one of the judges on the bench, joined a few minutes later since the virtual courtroom was filled to capacity. Lawyers in the case were seen asking those not connected with the case to leave so that judge could join.

ASSAM CHIEF Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been extremely vocal about the demand for NRC, has received a letter from Dhaka. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh’s growth trajectory in view of warmth, depth and diversity of India-Bangladesh relationships. This was part of her letter congratulating Sarma for his new role as chief minister and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state.