Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects

ALTHOUGH SPECULATION of a possible Cabinet reshuffle surrounded Sunday’s meeting of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus at the meeting was on completion of mega projects ahead of the G20 summit and ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Various ministries made presentations on the big projects in infrastructure – related to the G20 summit – and agrarian sectors during the three-hour meeting. The Prime Minister did not mince words in insisting that all these projects should meet the deadline and that the government should have a bright report card before the elections. Apparently, the intense speculation about a reshuffle had left ministers anxious, and many of them appeared relieved after the meeting, the sources said.

The Absentee

THE ABSENCE of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bhilwara on Saturday has rekindled whispers about the internal feud in the BJP’s Rajasthan unit. While some party leaders said Shekhawat was not invited for the rally – which many projected as the launch of the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state – due to some political interventions, others said it was a “religious event” and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was present because he was coordinating between the government and authorities of the Malaseri Dungri temple. Shekawat was not invited for the programme, considered to be important for Gujjars – a politically significant community with influence in around 50 Assembly constituencies, party sources said. However, sources close to the Jal Shakti Minister said he had to attend a pre-scheduled programme in Uttarakhand.

The Barbs

TECHNICALLY, ANIL K Antony is still in Congress as he has not resigned from primary membership of the party. But Anil, who resigned from all positions in the party last week after his tweet on the controversy over the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots triggered a backlash in the Congress, on Sunday took potshots at his party again. Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony, posted screenshots of old BBC news reports, which carried an incomplete map of India, on his Twitter handle with the caption: “Some past shenanigans of BBC, repeat offenders questioning India’s territorial integrity, publishing truncated maps without Kashmir. Independent media without vested interests indeed, and perfect allies for the current Congress and partners.” And he did not forget to tag Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh and social media head Supriya Shrinate.